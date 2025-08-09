ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]

$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 05:10
Sleepless AI
AI$0.04329-1.09%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0005622-0.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0137-1.08%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03641-3.75%

Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range.

AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak

AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often power AI-driven platforms, covering everything from paying for AI services to rewarding participants, running decentralized AI marketplaces, and, in some cases, being launched by AI itself.

Bittensor (TAO) on Aug. 8, 2025.

This week, all ten of the top AI coins gained ground, with every one of them also notching daily increases. Bittensor (TAO) claimed the top spot in terms of market cap at $371.49 per coin, adding 5.47% in 24 hours and locking in over $3.56 billion in market value. NEAR trailed with a 4.88% bump to $2.68, while internet computer (ICP) rose 2.98% to $5.37.

Render (RNDR) picked up 5.4%, while story (IP) stole the spotlight with a 13.87% daily boost, stacking an eye-catching 113.02% gain over the past month. Artificial superintelligence alliance (FET) rose 4.6%, injective (INJ) tacked on 6.02% to stretch its 27.49% monthly climb, fartcoin bounced 8.29% despite a month-long slide, and the graph (GRT) inched up 0.18%.

Virtuals protocol (VIRTUAL) advanced 6.66% on the day, though it remains down 16.82% this month. The recent lift in AI crypto assets points to growing investor curiosity about blending AI with blockchain and digital assets. This mix of innovation and market interest could pave the way for AI’s deeper role in decentralized ecosystems, influencing how these tokens are valued and used. Or, just as easily, they could be the hype that fades into a digital footnote.

Market Opportunity
Sleepless AI Logo
Sleepless AI Price(AI)
$0.04341
$0.04341$0.04341
-0.50%
USD
Sleepless AI (AI) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Gold Introduces Scudo: A New On‑Chain Gold Unit

Tether Gold Introduces Scudo: A New On‑Chain Gold Unit

Tether Gold has launched Scudo, a new on‑chain denomination where 1 Scudo = 1/1000 of XAU₮, making tokenized gold more divisible, accessible, and easier to use for everyday transactions.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 11:08
Polymarket: Odds of Strategy (MicroStrategy) MSCI Delisting Drop to 11%

Polymarket: Odds of Strategy (MicroStrategy) MSCI Delisting Drop to 11%

Prediction market Polymarket shows the odds of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) being delisted from MSCI by March 31 have fallen sharply to 11%, signaling growing confidence the company will remain in the index.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 11:02
Why Crypto‑Treasury Stocks Can Underperform Bitcoin

Why Crypto‑Treasury Stocks Can Underperform Bitcoin

Crypto‑treasury stocks often crash much harder than Bitcoin itself during risk‑off periods—not because Bitcoin is weaker, but because these stocks embed equity leverage, financing risk, and broader market exposure. They are hit by a double beta (crypto volatility + equity sell‑offs), while Bitcoin, with no balance sheet or debt, avoids many of these structural pressures.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 11:06

Trending News

More

Tether Gold Introduces Scudo: A New On‑Chain Gold Unit

Polymarket: Odds of Strategy (MicroStrategy) MSCI Delisting Drop to 11%

Why Crypto‑Treasury Stocks Can Underperform Bitcoin

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Nvidia CEO: Explosive AI Compute Demand Could Squeeze GPU Supply—Implications for Crypto Miners

Quick Reads

More

What Drives 114514 Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

114514 (114514) Price Movement: Daily & Weekly Analysis

114514 (114514) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

114514 (114514) Price Chart: Live Data & Technical Analysis

114514 (114514) 30-Day Price Change: Market Analysis

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,821.99
$92,821.99$92,821.99

-0.88%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,265.90
$3,265.90$3,265.90

-0.19%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2633
$2.2633$2.2633

-3.66%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.44
$139.44$139.44

-1.52%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14863
$0.14863$0.14863

-0.91%