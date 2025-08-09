This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto’s presale hits $5.98m as token demand surges, with each sale stage closing faster ahead of official launch.

Pepeto is positioning itself as one of the best memecoins to buy right now, holding firm at $0.000000145 during its presale phase.

The project has already drawn in over $5.98 million and moved more than 41 trillion tokens into the hands of early buyers. Each stage of the sale is closing quicker than the last, a sign that interest is accelerating as the launch date moves closer.

With prices stepping up at every round, investors are locking in their spots before the official listing. Unlike many memecoins built purely on short-term hype, Pepeto is rolling out real value.

Pepeto is going straight for the problems that most memecoin traders complain about. At the heart of it all is PepetoSwap, a marketplace where trades happen without a single fee.

Every cent stays for every good trade instead of slipping away in charges. The system is built to keep pace with busy markets, letting users move in or out quickly, even when trading activity is at its peak.

Inside PepetoSwap sits the Pepeto Bridge, so moving tokens between blockchains happens in one place. There is no need to trust risky third-party tools or deal with long waits. Everything runs under the same roof, making transfers direct, safe, and simple for anyone who holds Pepeto.

For creators, Pepeto opens a door that’s usually closed; token holders can apply to get listed on Pepeto’s own exchange. That gives real projects a shot at visibility in a place that prides itself on fairness and refuses to play favorites.

Put together, it’s a package that attacks high fees, clunky cross-chain movement, and shady listing practices all at once, making Pepeto a serious contender for the title of best memecoin to buy right now.

Pepeto (PEPETO) has passed thorough checks from two well-trusted blockchain auditing firms, SolidProof.io and Coinsult. Both went through the project’s smart contract in detail and found no serious or high-risk flaws.

That kind of clean result is rare in the memecoin space, and it’s giving investors more reason to trust the project. The extra layer of security and openness is helping push presale numbers higher as Pepeto builds its case to be one of 2025’s standout crypto plays.

Shiba Inu has slipped 7.8% and is now trading at $0.00001203 after peaking at $0.0000132. Its volume is also down more than 5.7%, hinting that buying pressure is fading as the token holds just above support at $0.0000124.

Meanwhile, Pepeto’s presale is holding at $0.000000145, a price point many see as one of the best entry levels in the memecoin market right now. This is part of the reason some traders are quietly shifting their focus.

SHIB is still struggling with resistance near $0.0000130, and without fresh market momentum, breaking through may not be easy. Pepeto, on the other hand, is moving upward with purpose, backed by zero-fee swaps, an integrated cross-chain bridge, and utility that gives it a very different appeal compared to most meme coins in circulation.

Shiba Inu will always be remembered as one of the greats. Its explosive rise made history, but that phase is behind it, and the chances of seeing huge returns from this point are small. Pepeto is entering the memecoin space with something most tokens never deliver: real, usable solutions.

It offers zero-fee trading, an integrated cross-chain bridge, and a fair listing process that gives genuine projects a platform. For investors searching for the best memecoin to pick up right now, Pepeto stands out as a smart, forward-thinking choice with the potential to expand significantly.

