Ukraine to hold preliminary review of cryptocurrency market regulation bill at the end of August

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, stated that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to conduct a preliminary reading of a bill on cryptocurrency regulation by the end of August. Once approved, the bill will establish a legal framework for digital assets that aligns with European standards. "Preparation of a draft law on the taxation of virtual asset transactions is currently in the final stages," he said. "The bill is expected to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for a first reading by the end of August 2025."

A key provision of the bill allows individuals to legalize previously acquired digital assets. Under the provision, holders seeking to legalize their assets will be subject to a 5% personal income tax and a 5% military tax.