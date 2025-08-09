Harvard's endowment invested approximately $116 million in BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, exceeding its investment in Google's parent company Alphabet. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/09 08:15 Share

PANews reported on August 9th that Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's $53 billion endowment, held approximately 1.9 million shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $116.6 million, as of June 30th, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This made it the fund's fifth-largest investment during the period, behind Microsoft, Amazon, travel technology company Booking Holdings, and Meta, and slightly ahead of its investment in Google's parent company, Alphabet.