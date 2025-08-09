Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.

PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par value of $0.001 per share ("Preferred Shares"). The net proceeds from this proposed offering will be used for the exploration of cryptocurrency and mining equipment, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering will be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Dominari Securities LLC served as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.