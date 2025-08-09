A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its short position of 10,080 ETH (US$40.76 million). After multiple liquidations and self-stop-loss reductions, its 70,000 ETH short position is now down to 12,500 ETH, with the latest liquidation price at US$4,095. The whale began shorting ETH on July 28th and had a $12.25 million unrealized profit on August 3rd. However, as before, it continued rolling its position instead of taking profit, resulting in a complete loss of all its unrealized profits and a $19 million loss to date.
