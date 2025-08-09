Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on August 9th that Montenegro's former Justice Minister, Andrej Milovi, has proposed an urgent issuance of €500 million in five-year government bonds to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming to create a national digital reserve. He estimates that the value of these reserves could grow to $3 billion to $5 billion over the next five years. Milovi noted that countries like the United States have already begun shifting toward digital reserve strategies and predicts that the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum will increase significantly by 2030.
