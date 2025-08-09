A whale previously sold 38,582 ETH during the ETH crash and is currently buying back 1,800 ETH at a high price.

According to PANews on August 9th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, about a week ago, whale 0x3c9E panic-sold 38,582 ETH, worth $136.89 million, at a price of $3,548 during the ETH crash. As ETH rebounded, the whale repurchased 1,800 ETH, worth $7.22 million, at a high price of $4,010.
