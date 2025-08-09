Analysis: If ETH breaks through the key resistance level of $4,100, it may quickly rise to $4,400-4,500

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Cointelegraph, optimism about ETH is rising in the cryptocurrency industry. The price of ETH broke through $4,000 on Friday, triggering a short position of about $105 million in ETH, but the potential price increase may pave the way for further short squeezes.
Analyst Ash Crypto pointed out that the real test will be the key price resistance level of $4,100. A break above this price level could trigger a short squeeze, stimulating a rapid rise in ETH to $4,400-4,500.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.