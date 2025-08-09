WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3

PANews reported on August 9th that WORLD3, a Web3-native AI agent platform, released a four-minute demonstration video on its official Twitter account, showcasing how its AI agent fully automates the Web3 experience. The video has also been uploaded to YouTube.

The core highlight of this demonstration video is the "Intelligent Agent Collaborative Workflow", which shows the fully automated process from an idea to a launched product: users only need to propose a concept (such as "decentralized VPN"), and multiple AI agents such as documentation, development and marketing can relay to complete all the tasks of white paper writing, code generation, website launch and social media promotion.

In addition, the video also demonstrates how AI agents empower different users: for example, helping Web3 novices deploy game agents with one click to achieve automatic mining, and tailoring and executing cross-chain asset management strategies for professional investors.

All of this is driven by WORLD3's groundbreaking "Long-lived Expert Agent." Based on the cloud-native WORLD VM architecture, this agent can truly "understand" on-chain reality and perform complex tasks 24/7, rather than simply capturing data.