Arthur Hayes: I had to buy back all the ETH and vowed never to stop taking profits again

PANews reported on August 9th that Arthur Hayes tweeted: "I have to buy it all back. Tom Lee (Chairman of Bitmine, the largest ETH treasury company) will you forgive me? I swear I will never stop taking profits again."
Earlier reports indicated that Arthur Hayes sold approximately $13.35 million worth of ETH, ENA, and PEPE. He also predicted that Bitcoin would test $100,000 and Ethereum $3,000. Today , ETH broke through $4,200 before retreating, posting a 3.94% intraday gain.
