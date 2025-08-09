An address is suspected of selling 6314.12 ETH, worth $25.45 million

PANews reported on August 9th that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xbee...1EEEE is suspected to have sold 6,314.12 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$25.45 million, with an average deposit price of US$4,031.67. The address began depositing to the exchange on August 1, and has transferred a total of 12,599.5 ETH (US$48.4 million) to date.
