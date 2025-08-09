Steak ‘n Shake Touts Bitcoin Adoption as Sales Soar

Fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake, which is owned by Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH.A; BH), says its same-store sales have jumped 10.7% in Q2 and that bitcoin ( BTC) has played a part in the company’s success.
“In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake’s same-store sales increased by 10.7%,” the firm wrote in a Friday post on X, thanking the Bitcoin community soon after Biglari published its second quarter financial results. “Bitcoin has been a game changer. Thank you Bitcoiners.” Dan Edwards, Steak ‘n Shake’s chief operating officer, told Bitcoin Conference attendees in May during a speech that his firm was “saving 50% in processing fees” just by adopting the cryptocurrency. “Bitcoin, Burgers & Beyond,” the company stated.