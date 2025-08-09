ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Sina Finance, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated on social media that Hong Kong insurance companies will invest in advanced technologies

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong insurance companies will introduce blockchain and other technologies to explore transformation, and AXA has relocated its registered office back to Hong Kong

PANews
2025/08/09

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Sina Finance, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated on social media that Hong Kong insurance companies will invest in advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and blockchain to promote industry transformation. Currently, AXA has been relocated back to Hong Kong as one of the first insurance companies.

What Drives 114514 Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

114514 (114514) Price Movement: Daily & Weekly Analysis

114514 (114514) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

114514 (114514) Price Chart: Live Data & Technical Analysis

114514 (114514) 30-Day Price Change: Market Analysis

