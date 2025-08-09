An ancient whale who had hoarded ETH for 9 years sold 4,723 ETH at an average price of $7.7

PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ancient whale who hoarded 14,945 ETH at $7.79 nine years ago sold ETH at $4,005 last December and again today. Both sales were at prices above $4,000.
- Received and hoarded 14,945 ETH from ShapeShift 9 years ago (2016). At that time, the price of ETH was only $7.7, and these ETH were worth $115,000.
- In December of last year (2024), ETH sales began: 7,808 ETH were sold at $4,005 for 31.27 million USDT;
- Three hours ago, it continued to sell 4,723 pieces at a price of $4,141.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.