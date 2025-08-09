Fortune releases list of the world's most influential business people in 2025: Jensen Huang tops the list

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to IT Home, Fortune magazine released its list of the 100 most influential business people in the world for 2025 on August 5th, local time. Eight Chinese entrepreneurs made the list. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang topped the list for the first time, replacing Tesla founder Elon Musk, who held the top spot last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Musk ranked second, fourth, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI founder J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and General Motors CEO Barra ranked sixth, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.
