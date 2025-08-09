USDC market capitalization exceeds $65 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on August 9 that the latest data from Coingecko showed that the market value of USDC, the US dollar stablecoin issued by Circle, has exceeded 65 billion US dollars, currently reaching 65,296,704,123 US dollars, setting a new historical high. The trading volume in the past 24 hours reached 8,037,340,079 US dollars.
