Carlyle Group built a long position on crypto brokerage Robinhood in the second quarter

PANews reported on August 9th that according to a 13F report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, global alternative asset management giant Carlyle Group established a long position in the popular crypto brokerage Robinhood in the second quarter, increasing its holdings in StandardAero and divesting from WeRide, Seacor Marine, Spruce Bio, and Instacart. It also reduced its holdings in Smart Share, Global, and Complete Solaria, leaving its major holdings in StandardAero, Soleno, Phathom Pharma, Pony AI, and Invitation Homes.
