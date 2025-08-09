AguilaTrades, a giant whale, is closing its long position, with a profit of approximately $11.4 million.

PANews reported on August 9th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin is monitoring a major whale, AguilaTrades, who has experienced several costly losses from rolling profits, is currently closing his long positions, having earned approximately $11.4 million. He opened long positions in BTC and ETH the afternoon before yesterday, and two hours later, the crypto market surged following Trump's executive order. He rolled his profits, continuing his previous strategy, ultimately reaching $250 million yesterday. Following ETH's sharp rise today, he began closing his positions this afternoon. He has already closed most of his positions, with some BTC still in the process of closing, and expects to complete the liquidation within two hours.