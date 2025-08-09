RgbSwap launches the first RGB protocol asset DogeRGB and opens Claims, issuing large-scale airdrops to the BTC ecosystem

PANews reported on August 9 that RGB infrastructure RgbSwap announced the launch of the first RGB native asset DogeRGB, and has opened Claims. Users can participate by connecting to a BTC wallet.
At the same time, RgbSwap will issue large-scale airdrops to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Users who meet any of the following conditions can receive it: BTC assets exceed US$10, or hold any of the following assets: rgb, labitbu, labumew, ordi, sats, rats, adderrels, early birds, liquid, methane, diesel, alkamist, alkane pandas.
It is reported that DogeRGB is based on the RGB20 standard, with a total amount of 2.1 billion, 90% of which is used for public claims and 10% for airdrops.