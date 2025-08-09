Blockchain to release new Bitcoin mining chip next week

PANews reported on August 9th that Amrita Ahuja, CFO of Block, the crypto fintech company founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, stated in an interview with CNBC that the company will launch a new Bitcoin mining chip next week, aimed at optimizing the decentralized Bitcoin mining ecosystem. This comes months after Block reportedly announced the completion of development of a 3-nanometer Bitcoin mining chip. Furthermore, Jack Dorsey also posted "Next Week" on the X platform with an image of a mining tool, hinting at the upcoming August 14th launch of the new product.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.