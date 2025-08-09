PANews reported on August 9 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the long position of the whale AguilaTrades was basically closed 10 minutes ago. It took him only 2 days to go long this time, turning $4.6 million into $15.9 million, making a profit of $11.3 million.
