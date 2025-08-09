ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Jinshi, cryptocurrency treasury companies are in high demand, and World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, plans to seize this trend

Trump-linked World Liberty plans to launch a cryptocurrency treasury firm

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/09 21:42
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Jinshi, cryptocurrency treasury companies are in high demand, and World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, plans to seize this trend by establishing a public company to hold its WLFI tokens, and is soliciting investor opinions on the plan. According to people familiar with the matter, the structure of the transaction is still being finalized, with an expected financing target of approximately US$1.5 billion. It has already approached large investors in the technology and cryptocurrency industries, and negotiations are progressing rapidly. World Liberty's website lists Trump as an "honorary co-founder." The company announced plans to launch a crypto lending application last year and currently offers a stablecoin USD1 pegged to the US dollar. The company raised funds by selling its WLFI tokens, which were originally designed as non-transferable governance tokens but are planned to be traded on the open market. (Jinshi Data APP)

