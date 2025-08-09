ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which disclosed that

Core Scientific: Q2 mining output fell 62% year-on-year, and the merger transaction with CoreWeave still needs shareholder approval

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/09 23:35
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which disclosed that its mining revenue in the second quarter was US$62.4 million, down from US$110.7 million in the same period last year, mainly due to a 62% drop in Bitcoin mining output; in addition, the company's digital asset custody mining revenue was US$5.6 million, also down from US$24.8 million in the same period last year, and its gross profit was US$5 million, compared with US$38.8 million in the same period last year.

In response to market concerns regarding opposition to the all-stock sale to CoreWeave, Core Scientific responded that the transaction is pending and requires approval from the company's shareholders and customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

