Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontentSavvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontent

Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/10 02:16
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income.

Summary
  • SAVVY MINING now lets users mine BTC with XRP and SOL for daily passive income.
  • XRP and SOL rally boosts interest in BTC mining contracts via SAVVY MINING.
  • Cloud mining tech opens BTC earnings to XRP and SOL holders worldwide.

Amid the surge in both XRP and Solana (SOL) prices, SAVVY MINING, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, announced full support for users to activate BTC mining contracts using XRP and SOL directly. This will allow investors to earn up to $10,000 a day in passive income without hardware.

Recently, XRP broke through $3.66, and SOL also performed strongly, thanks to network upgrades and capital inflows. Many investors are realizing that simply hoarding coins doesn’t maximize returns. Instead, investing XRP and SOL holdings in efficient and secure mining projects can balance price appreciation with stable mining output.

SAVVY MINING converts idle XRP and SOL into instant Bitcoin computing power and automatically dispatches it to over 80 green energy mining farms worldwide through artificial intelligence to ensure stable output.

How to get started: Just 4 steps

1: Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING website and complete the registration process to receive a $15 bonus.

2: Connect a wallet: Securely link an XRP or SOL wallet for one-click deposits and withdrawals.

3: Choose a contract: Flexible contract terms range from 1 to 45 days to fit any budget.

4: Start mining: Profits are settled every 24 hours, and at the end of the contract, your principal will be fully refunded, which can be withdrawn or reinvested.

  • [Free Contract] Principal: $15, 1-day, Principal + Gain: $15.60
  • [Trial Contract] Principal: $100, 2-day, Principal + Gain: $107.32
  • [Standard Contract] Principal: $1,200, 12-day, Principal + Gain: $1,404.48
  • [Classic Contract] Principal: $3,000, 18-day, Principal + Gain: $3,783
  • [Premium Contract] Principal: $22,000, 40-day, Principal + Gain: $38,808
  • [Super Contract] Principal: $198,000, 45-day, Principal + Gain: $394,911

All profits are paid daily and compounded to help assets grow rapidly.

SAVVY MINING platform advantages:

  • Compliance Assurance: The platform is registered and operated with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • Green Energy: 100% renewable energy sources, such as solar and hydropower.
  • Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits.
  • Zero Entry: No mining equipment or technical background required.
  • 24/7 Customer Service with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other major currencies.

Industry Trend: Passive income is becoming mainstream

With the maturity of cloud mining technology and the continuous expansion of the ecosystem for mainstream assets like XRP and SOL, more and more investors are converting their assets into a stable cash flow. The SAVVY MINING model not only lowers the barrier to entry but also allows users around the world to enjoy the benefits of Bitcoin mining.

Summary 

Now is the perfect time to act. Use XRP and SOL to activate BTC mining contracts and let them generate generous daily returns, not just sit in a wallet.

For more information, visit the official website.

Contact Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Market Opportunity
Solana Logo
Solana Price(SOL)
$138.86
$138.86$138.86
-1.93%
USD
Solana (SOL) Live Price Chart
