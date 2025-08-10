ExchangeDEX+
The university's latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard's endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF).

From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 06:10
The university’s latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard’s endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitcoin Goes Ivy League as Harvard Adds $116M IBIT Stake

The prestigious university Harvard invests through its endowment managed by Harvard Management Company (HMC) with a diversified strategy focusing heavily on alternative assets like private equity and hedge funds, along with public equities. HMC’s latest Form 13-F offers a peek into how the prestigious university’s endowment is positioning its hefty portfolio.

The 13-F filing reveals big bets on tech titans like Microsoft ($10.03 billion, 623,300 shares), Amazon ($234.98 million, 1.07 million shares), Alphabet or Google ($113.88 million, 646,200 shares), and Nvidia ($104.40 million, 660,831 shares). There’s also a sizable $120.50 million stake in Meta Platforms and $53.12 million in Broadcom.

Harvard’s managers have also revealed an investment in bitcoin (BTC) exposure — as the filing shows $116.67 million in Blackrock‘s Ishares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), reflecting a direct crypto exposure, and $101.51 million in the SPDR Gold Trust, adding a traditional finance (TradFi) hedge. Other holdings range from biotech plays like 10X Genomics and Maze Therapeutics to gaming firm Light & Wonder and booking giant Booking Holdings.

Interestingly, Purecycle Technologies appears twice — $3.02 million in warrants and a massive $26.07 million in common shares — signaling a strong conviction in the recycling innovator. The mix suggests Harvard’s endowment is betting on both the cutting edge of innovation, like artificial intelligence (AI) and bitcoin, alongside the age-old allure of gold. On social media, bitcoin enthusiasts welcomed the news, celebrating Harvard’s investment exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.

