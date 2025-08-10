ExchangeDEX+
Ripple Legal Chief Unveils Hidden Risk That Could Stall Crypto’s Next Big Break

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 07:20
Ripple’s legal chief warns a hidden barrier threatens crypto’s next breakthrough, yet reveals the precise spark that could unleash an unstoppable wave of global adoption.

Ripple’s chief legal officer and president of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Stuart Alderoty, shared in an opinion piece published on Fast Company on Aug. 7 that the most significant barrier to cryptocurrency’s next growth phase is not market volatility or high-profile fraud cases, but a lack of public understanding.

Drawing on results from the NCA’s 2025 Crypto Confidence Pulse, conducted by Harris Poll, Alderoty pointed to widespread confusion among Americans without digital assets. Nearly 90% of these respondents said they do not feel knowledgeable about buying, trading, or using crypto, and 49% cited this as their main reason for staying out of the market. He also noted:

The research segmented non-holders into five profiles: Curious, Trendwatchers, Skeptics, Traditionalists, and Cautious—each with different motivations and concerns. Curious individuals are already discussing crypto and 42% are likely to buy this year; Trendwatchers want tangible examples of its use; Skeptics demand safety guarantees and oversight; Traditionalists prefer banks and credit cards; and the Cautious feel late to the trend but remain open to learning from trusted sources.

Alderoty emphasized that education must be tailored to these audiences, whether through practical wallet setup guidance, real-world merchant adoption examples, or policy-driven assurances. Security concerns persist, with 43% worried about safety and 36% distrusting platforms.

The Ripple legal chief underscored that resolving these issues requires more than technology:

He argued that coordinated regulatory frameworks, developed alongside industry, could provide clarity without hindering innovation. Advocates say bridging the knowledge gap with transparent, audience-specific education could turn hesitation into broader adoption, making crypto a more inclusive financial tool.

