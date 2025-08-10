Bo Hines, executive director of the White House Cryptography Council, is stepping down Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 08:02 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Bo Hines, Executive Director of the White House Cryptography Council, is retiring to the private sector. Hines, who previously worked as a partner at a growth equity firm before joining the Trump administration, will continue as a special government employee, assisting David Sacks in advancing artificial intelligence-related initiatives. Hines' deputy, Patrick Witt, is expected to take over as Executive Director. Bo Hines confirmed this via Twitter, saying: "After returning to the private sector, I look forward to continuing to support the thriving cryptocurrency ecosystem in the United States."

