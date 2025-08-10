ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains. ‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad […]Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains. ‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad […]

Robert Kiyosaki Eyes Bitcoin Crashing to $90K This Month to Double His BTC Position

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 08:20
Bitcoin
BTC$92,815.79-0.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01177-2.32%
Suilend
SEND$0.2173-2.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01367-1.29%

Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains.

‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again voiced his views on bitcoin, investing, and the state of the economy. His book has been a global phenomenon, translated into dozens of languages and selling millions of copies worldwide, inspiring people to rethink money, wealth, and financial independence.

The renowned author addressed the so-called “Bitcoin August Curse” this week, stating:

Rather than fearing a drop, Kiyosaki welcomed it. He shared: “If the Bitcoin August Curse hits and bitcoin crashed, I stand by to 2x my position today. The problem is not bitcoin. The real problem is our multi-trillion-dollar debt and incompetent PhDs running ‘the SWAMP,’ the Fed, and our Treasury. The Bitcoin August Curse will make most bitcoin investors richer.”

The “Bitcoin August Curse” refers to a historical pattern where BTC’s price has often experienced downward pressure or underperformed during the month of August. It’s an observed trend, not a guarantee, with potential causes including seasonal low trading volume and profit-taking, sometimes becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Turning to traditional investments, Kiyosaki warned followers: “Financial planners lie when they say ‘bonds are safe.’ There is nothing safe in a market crash. The commercial real estate market is crashing. Moody’s downgraded U.S. bonds. Asians buying gold.”

He added:

This week, the acclaimed author also emphasized bitcoin’s wealth-building potential: “Anyone can become a millionaire: I can’t believe how bitcoin makes becoming rich so easy. Bitcoin is pure genius asset design. No mess, no stress. Just set it and forget it.” He continued: “I did not know how brilliantly Satoshi had designed Bitcoin until I did a little study, invested a few dollars… set it… forgot it… and it has grown into several million dollars. Easiest millions I have ever made. Wishing you the same good fortune.”

Finally, praising a recent policy shift, Kiyosaki wrote: “Trump allowing retirement accounts to save bitcoin is big news… Are you saving bitcoin?” For him, bitcoin — alongside gold and silver — remains the key to surviving and thriving in what he believes will be an inevitable economic collapse.

Market Opportunity
Bitcoin Logo
Bitcoin Price(BTC)
$92,815.79
$92,815.79$92,815.79
-0.89%
USD
Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

On‑chain and derivatives data from Santiment show a classic contrarian warning signal: after Bitcoin pushed above $94.4K, demand for $100,000 call options surged, a pattern that has historically preceded short‑term pullbacks when crowd greed peaks.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:30
Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase (COIN) stock rallied 8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to “Buy” and raised its price target to $303, citing strong growth prospects across crypto infrastructure, tokenization, and prediction markets.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:28

Trending News

More

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

U.S. Community Banks Push to Close GENIUS Act Stablecoin “Yield Loophole”

Morgan Stanley Files S‑1 to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF and Separate Solana Trust

Quick Reads

More

What is rainbowfish FISH? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is SolThe Trophy Tomato SOLTOMATO? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is Brevis BREV-BASE (BREV)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is The White Whale WHITEWHALE? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is BREV-BSC BREV-BSC? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,815.79
$92,815.79$92,815.79

-0.89%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,259.56
$3,259.56$3,259.56

-0.39%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2601
$2.2601$2.2601

-3.80%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.23
$139.23$139.23

-1.67%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14820
$0.14820$0.14820

-1.20%