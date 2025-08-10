ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
PANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a FedPANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a Fed

Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman: Supports starting interest rate cuts in September and should cut interest rates three times this year

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/10 09:14

PANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a Fed rate cut. The apparent weakness in the labor market outweighs the risk of future inflation, and she expects to support rate cuts at all three remaining Fed meetings this year. With economic growth slowing this year and signs of weakening labor market activity becoming clear, it is appropriate to begin a gradual shift from a moderately restrictive policy stance toward neutrality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

On‑chain and derivatives data from Santiment show a classic contrarian warning signal: after Bitcoin pushed above $94.4K, demand for $100,000 call options surged, a pattern that has historically preceded short‑term pullbacks when crowd greed peaks.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:30
Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase (COIN) stock rallied 8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to “Buy” and raised its price target to $303, citing strong growth prospects across crypto infrastructure, tokenization, and prediction markets.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:28

Trending News

More

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

U.S. Community Banks Push to Close GENIUS Act Stablecoin “Yield Loophole”

Morgan Stanley Files S‑1 to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF and Separate Solana Trust

Quick Reads

More

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

What is 人生K线 (Life K-line)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is FAFO (FAFO)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is Snowball (SNOWBALL)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is rainbowfish FISH? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92 832,47
$92 832,47$92 832,47

-0,87%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 259,82
$3 259,82$3 259,82

-0,38%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2613
$2,2613$2,2613

-3,75%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139,26
$139,26$139,26

-1,65%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14823
$0,14823$0,14823

-1,18%