Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman: Supports starting interest rate cuts in September and should cut interest rates three times this year

PANews reported on August 10th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman stated that the recent sharp downward revision to job growth data underscores the case for a Fed rate cut. The apparent weakness in the labor market outweighs the risk of future inflation, and she expects to support rate cuts at all three remaining Fed meetings this year. With economic growth slowing this year and signs of weakening labor market activity becoming clear, it is appropriate to begin a gradual shift from a moderately restrictive policy stance toward neutrality.
