A certain address has accumulated 2 million PROVE in the past three days, and has now made a profit of $873,000. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 09:28

PANews reported on August 10th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0xD5B...B9c0a has hoarded 2 million PROVE at an average price of $1 in the past three days, and has now made a floating profit of $873,000; it has currently pledged all of its tokens.

