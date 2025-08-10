XRP and Ripple Shares Anchor Vivopower’s Breakthrough Dual-Asset Strategy

A Nasdaq-listed company is making history with a $100 million bet on Ripple shares and XRP tokens, delivering unprecedented dual crypto-equity exposure for investors.



First US-Listed Company to Offer Shareholders Both Ripple Equity and XRP Token Exposure

Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 8 that after a two-month due diligence review, it plans to allocate $100 million for an initial purchase of privately held Ripple shares. The acquisition will take place through direct agreements with existing Ripple shareholders, subject to executive approval.

“Aside from these transactions, Vivopower will continue to directly acquire and hold XRP tokens,” the company confirmed, adding:

“On a weighted average basis, this dual-pronged strategy is intended to deliver an acquisition cost per XRP token that represents an exceptionally favorable discount to the market price of XRP,” Vivopower further shared.

Ripple, backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Google Ventures, holds 41 billion XRP tokens, roughly 41% of the total supply, primarily in escrow. Its operations include the RLUSD stablecoin, prime broker Hidden Road, custodians Metaco and Standard Custody and Trust Company, and the recently acquired Rail payment platform.

Kevin Chin, executive chairman and CEO of Vivopower, commented: “The opportunity to acquire Ripple shares and materially average down the acquisition price per XRP is in line with our objective of building a sustainable long-term treasury model that translates into substantial potential upside for shareholders.” He continued: