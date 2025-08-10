ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
A Nasdaq-listed company is making history with a $100 million bet on Ripple shares and XRP tokens, delivering unprecedented dual crypto-equity exposure for investors. First US-Listed Company to Offer Shareholders Both Ripple Equity and XRP Token Exposure Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 8 that after a two-month due diligence review, it plans […]A Nasdaq-listed company is making history with a $100 million bet on Ripple shares and XRP tokens, delivering unprecedented dual crypto-equity exposure for investors. First US-Listed Company to Offer Shareholders Both Ripple Equity and XRP Token Exposure Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 8 that after a two-month due diligence review, it plans […]

XRP and Ripple Shares Anchor Vivopower’s Breakthrough Dual-Asset Strategy

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 10:30
XRP
XRP$2.2588-5.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.005679+1.30%

A Nasdaq-listed company is making history with a $100 million bet on Ripple shares and XRP tokens, delivering unprecedented dual crypto-equity exposure for investors.

First US-Listed Company to Offer Shareholders Both Ripple Equity and XRP Token Exposure

Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 8 that after a two-month due diligence review, it plans to allocate $100 million for an initial purchase of privately held Ripple shares. The acquisition will take place through direct agreements with existing Ripple shareholders, subject to executive approval.

“Aside from these transactions, Vivopower will continue to directly acquire and hold XRP tokens,” the company confirmed, adding:

“On a weighted average basis, this dual-pronged strategy is intended to deliver an acquisition cost per XRP token that represents an exceptionally favorable discount to the market price of XRP,” Vivopower further shared.

Ripple, backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Google Ventures, holds 41 billion XRP tokens, roughly 41% of the total supply, primarily in escrow. Its operations include the RLUSD stablecoin, prime broker Hidden Road, custodians Metaco and Standard Custody and Trust Company, and the recently acquired Rail payment platform.

Kevin Chin, executive chairman and CEO of Vivopower, commented: “The opportunity to acquire Ripple shares and materially average down the acquisition price per XRP is in line with our objective of building a sustainable long-term treasury model that translates into substantial potential upside for shareholders.” He continued:

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$2.2588
$2.2588$2.2588
-3.86%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

On‑chain and derivatives data from Santiment show a classic contrarian warning signal: after Bitcoin pushed above $94.4K, demand for $100,000 call options surged, a pattern that has historically preceded short‑term pullbacks when crowd greed peaks.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:30
Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase (COIN) stock rallied 8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to “Buy” and raised its price target to $303, citing strong growth prospects across crypto infrastructure, tokenization, and prediction markets.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:28

Trending News

More

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

U.S. Community Banks Push to Close GENIUS Act Stablecoin “Yield Loophole”

Morgan Stanley Files S‑1 to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF and Separate Solana Trust

Quick Reads

More

From “Yajuu Senpai” to Solana Meme: A Cultural Analysis of the 114514 Token

Netflix (NFLXON) Bullish Price Prediction

Netflix (NFLXON) Short-Term Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

What is 人生K线 (Life K-line)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,758.09
$92,758.09$92,758.09

-0.95%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,257.40
$3,257.40$3,257.40

-0.45%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2588
$2.2588$2.2588

-3.86%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.15
$139.15$139.15

-1.73%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14811
$0.14811$0.14811

-1.26%