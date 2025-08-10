Data: USDe's market capitalization exceeded $10 billion in about 500 days Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 11:31 Share

PANews reported on August 10 that Messrai researcher Stablecoin Intern tweeted that Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe has exceeded a market value of $10 billion in just 500 days.

