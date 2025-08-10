ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a staff statement on August 5, 2025, addressing certain liquid staking activities, marking a key follow-up to its May 29, 2025 Protocol Staking Statement. Read the full statement here. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. What […]The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a staff statement on August 5, 2025, addressing certain liquid staking activities, marking a key follow-up to its May 29, 2025 Protocol Staking Statement. Read the full statement here. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. What […]

Understanding the SEC’s August 2025 Update Regarding Crypto Staking

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 13:30
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00121-5.46%
MAY
MAY$0.01432+2.06%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a staff statement on August 5, 2025, addressing certain liquid staking activities, marking a key follow-up to its May 29, 2025 Protocol Staking Statement. Read the full statement here.

The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law.

What the Statement Covers

The statement expands on Protocol Staking by clarifying the treatment of liquid staking, where depositors receive a one-for-one Staking Receipt Token (SRT) in exchange for staking Covered Crypto Assets with a third-party service provider or protocol-based arrangement.

The staff takes the position that, if strict factual conditions are met, liquid staking activities—as defined—do not constitute the offer or sale of securities under Section 2(a)(1) of the Securities Act or Section 3(a)(10) of the Exchange Act.

Key assumptions include that providers perform only administrative or ministerial roles, do not make discretionary staking decisions such as whether, when, or how much to stake, and do not guarantee yield—thus avoiding the key prongs of “efforts of others” and “expectation of profits” under Howey.

How This Relates to the May Statement

This August statement explicitly builds on the earlier Protocol Staking Statement we previously discussed, which addressed solo staking, custodial staking, and delegated staking. To read our discussion of the SEC’s Statement on Protocol Staking, see here.

The new guidance confirms that specific liquid staking models, when designed to mirror those same fact patterns, also fall within the same narrow carve-out—but only if they conform precisely to the staff’s assumptions.

What Is and Is Not Covered

Covered:

  • SRTs issued to depositors as receipts (not investment contracts) for staked tokens;
  • Custodial or protocol-based liquid staking where the provider simply holds tokens, stakes them, issues/ redeems SRTs, and collects fees—without exercising discretion or providing guarantees.

Not Covered:

  • Arrangements where providers exercise discretion over when, whether, or how much to stake;
  • Models where SRTs are used to generate further yield consistent with provider discretion;
  • Features deviating from the defined assumptions (e.g. reward guarantees, centralized selection of node operators).

If those assumptions are not strictly met, the SEC staff’s safe‑harbor view no longer applies.

How the SEC Applies Howey in the Liquid Staking Context

The staff treats SRTs as receipts—similar to warehouse receipts—evidencing ownership of the staked asset, not securities, because the underlying Covered Crypto Asset is not a security.

The test centers on whether there are entrepreneurial or managerial efforts of others generating yield. Per the statement, Liquid Staking Providers act as agents, not investment managers—they hold assets, stake per protocol, issue/redeem receipt tokens, and take fees—but do not direct staking decisions or guarantee returns, thus failing to meet the “efforts of others” threshold.

Practical Implications & Caveats

Like the earlier Protocol Staking Statement, the liquid staking guidance is non‑binding, reflects the views of Corp Fin staff only, and is highly fact‑specific—with detailed assumptions that must be met exactly.

As Commissioner Crenshaw warned, deviation from any of these assumptions takes the activity “outside the scope of this statement.”

Neither statement—May 29 and August 5—provides safe harbor for stablecoin “staking,” rehypothecation, or governance‑based DAO staking models; those continue to require separate legal analysis.

Summary

The SEC’s May 29, 2025, statement laid out the SEC staff’s narrow view that certain protocol staking models, void of managerial discretion, are not securities. Its August 5, 2025, statement extends that view to a defined class of liquid staking arrangements, but only when providers perform purely administrative roles and SRTs serve as receipts, not investment vehicles.

Neither statement covers stablecoin yield, restaking, or DAO staking tied to governance or delegated decision‑making. Legal risk remains if providers introduce discretion, guarantees, or additional services beyond the narrow administrative framework.

Our firm regularly advises on token structure, staking protocol design, DAO governance models, and crypto service offerings. We help clients align with evolving SEC staff views—conducting Howey-based risk assessments, drafting terms that meet regulatory thresholds, and preparing for potential SEC review.

Contact us here to discuss your staking model, token issuance, or governance structure in light of these latest SEC statements.

This article originally appeared at Kelman.law.

Market Opportunity
ALEX Lab Logo
ALEX Lab Price(ALEX)
$0.00121
$0.00121$0.00121
-0.81%
USD
ALEX Lab (ALEX) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

$240 Million Flees US Spot Funds As BlackRock’s IBIT Stands Alone

$240 Million Flees US Spot Funds As BlackRock’s IBIT Stands Alone

The post $240 Million Flees US Spot Funds As BlackRock’s IBIT Stands Alone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF Outflow: $240 Million Flees US Spot
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 12:11
Bitcoin ETFs Attract $697M in Second Trading Day of 2026

Bitcoin ETFs Attract $697M in Second Trading Day of 2026

The post Bitcoin ETFs Attract $697M in Second Trading Day of 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have drawn strong
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 12:04
BNB Chain’s opBNB Completes Fourier Hard Fork Upgrade

BNB Chain’s opBNB Completes Fourier Hard Fork Upgrade

The post BNB Chain’s opBNB Completes Fourier Hard Fork Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: opBNB completes Fourier upgrade, reducing block
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 12:23

Trending News

More

$240 Million Flees US Spot Funds As BlackRock’s IBIT Stands Alone

Bitcoin ETFs Attract $697M in Second Trading Day of 2026

BNB Chain’s opBNB Completes Fourier Hard Fork Upgrade

Why We Need More Stablecoins

Crypto Market Review: $100,000 for Bitcoin Wide Open Right Now, Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Movement Scenarios Revealed, XRP Is Ultra Bullish But There's Catch

Quick Reads

More

From “Yajuu Senpai” to Solana Meme: A Cultural Analysis of the 114514 Token

Netflix (NFLXON) Bullish Price Prediction

Netflix (NFLXON) Short-Term Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

What is 人生K线 (Life K-line)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,822.53
$92,822.53$92,822.53

-0.88%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,259.98
$3,259.98$3,259.98

-0.37%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2640
$2.2640$2.2640

-3.63%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.18
$139.18$139.18

-1.70%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14846
$0.14846$0.14846

-1.02%