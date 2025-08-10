James Wynn: I once lost control due to excessive leverage and external attention, but this is a lesson, not a mistake Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 13:33 Share

PANews reported on August 10 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "There are no such things as mistakes, only lessons. I've learned from everything in life that could be considered a mistake or failure. The biggest lesson recently was turning $3 million into $100 million. Then I lost it all for the whole world to see. It was fun. The adrenaline was so intense, it hurt me. Another lesson: over-leveraging, being carried away by attention, and ultimately losing control. I wouldn't change anything that happened. If I could go back and cash in, I wouldn't. I cherish this lesson even more. Money is unlimited. It's everywhere. It's easy to make. You cheered for me making $100 million and laughed at my failures because you know you'll never see, feel, or make $1 million. There's a reason 1% own 99% of the wealth. There's a reason the rich get richer. Because 99% are simply powerless. It's a harsh reality."

