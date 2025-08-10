ExchangeDEX+
James Wynn: I once lost control due to excessive leverage and external attention, but this is a lesson, not a mistake

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/10 13:33
PANews reported on August 10 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "There are no such things as mistakes, only lessons. I've learned from everything in life that could be considered a mistake or failure. The biggest lesson recently was turning $3 million into $100 million. Then I lost it all for the whole world to see. It was fun. The adrenaline was so intense, it hurt me. Another lesson: over-leveraging, being carried away by attention, and ultimately losing control. I wouldn't change anything that happened. If I could go back and cash in, I wouldn't. I cherish this lesson even more. Money is unlimited. It's everywhere. It's easy to make. You cheered for me making $100 million and laughed at my failures because you know you'll never see, feel, or make $1 million. There's a reason 1% own 99% of the wealth. There's a reason the rich get richer. Because 99% are simply powerless. It's a harsh reality."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

