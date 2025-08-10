Lee Ka-chiu: The total number of registered Hong Kong companies exceeds 1.5 million, a record high Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 15:34 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated on the 10th that as of the end of July, the total number of registered local companies in Hong Kong exceeded 1.5 million, and the number of registered non-Hong Kong companies exceeded 15,000, both figures reaching record highs. From January 2023 to July this year, Invest Hong Kong assisted 1,333 companies to establish or expand their businesses in Hong Kong, attracting HK$174 billion in first-year direct investment and creating over 19,000 new jobs.

