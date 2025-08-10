Today's Fear and Greed Index is 69, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 16:57 Share

PANews reported on August 10 that according to Alternative data, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 69 today, compared to 67 yesterday, and market sentiment remains in a "greedy" state. Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).