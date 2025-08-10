Crypto Critic Schiff Says Bitcoin Is ‘Useful’—Just Not for Him

2025/08/10
Economist and crypto critic Peter Schiff recently gave a surprising endorsement for bitcoin donations to Ron Paul, who celebrated his 90th birthday on August 9.

In a post on X, Schiff stated that such donations are “actually something useful” because the Ron Paul Institute can simply convert the cryptocurrency to fiat currency and “put it to good use.” However, he was quick to clarify that his remarks should not be misinterpreted as a change in his long-held skepticism of crypto. To underscore his point, Schiff, a prominent gold proponent, noted that he himself made his donation using a credit card, which he framed as a more direct and conventional method that negated any need for cryptocurrency.

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
2025/06/19
Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country's largest trading platform, Nobitex. According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million.
2025/06/19
Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
