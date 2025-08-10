XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires

2025/08/10 21:00

XYZVerse, the first all-sports-themed memecoin, is nearing its major exchange debut after raising over $15 million in its presale.

After months of silent growth, XYZVerse moves into the spotlight with a launch that could shift many fortunes. Hushed buying has filled the project with anticipation, as talk of mass wealth creation swirls. Excitement rises about what’s next, with predictions suggesting thousands may soon find their lives changed. All eyes now turn to see what unfolds.

Undervalued XYZ memecoin prepares for major exchange debut

XYZVerse (XYZ) is making waves in the memecoin space with bold claims of skyrocketing from $0.0001 to $0.1 during its presale phase.

So far, it’s made significant progress, having raised over $15 million, with the current token price sitting at $0.005. As it heads into Stage 14 of the presale, the price is set to double to $0.01, offering early backers a prime opportunity to secure XYZ at a discount before listings go live.

Following the presale, XYZ is set to launch on top-tier centralized and decentralized exchanges. While the team has kept details under wraps, they’ve teased a major rollout, hinting at something big on the horizon.

XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires - 1

Built for fighters, backed by champions

XYZVerse isn’t just another memecoin, it’s a movement for those who play to win. Designed for the bold, the ambitious, and the relentless, XYZ channels the spirit of athletes, fighters, and memecoin fanatics aiming for breakout success.

At the heart of this ecosystem is XYZepe, a scrappy underdog in the memecoin arena, taking swings at the big names and gunning for the top of CoinMarketCap. Will XYZ become the next DOGE or SHIB? The journey has just begun.

XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires - 2

Community-powered, reward-driven

In XYZVerse, the community leads the charge. Engagement is rewarded generously, with a staggering 10 billion XYZ tokens (10% of supply) reserved for one of the largest airdrops in memecoin history.

With strong tokenomics, regular token burns, and strategic listings, XYZVerse is engineered for long-term growth and viral momentum. Every move is calculated to ignite price action and unite a loyal army of believers.

Hedera surges

XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires - 3

HBAR has stayed between 0.22 and 0.29 this week and edged up 4.72%. The past month tells a louder story: a 64.23% jump that pushed the token above both its 10-day moving average of 0.26 and the longer 100-day line at 0.25. Over 6 months the gain is 12.18%, so most of the spark is fresh.

The momentum numbers back the late push. RSI at 66 and a stochastic reading north of 80 point to active buying, while a positive MACD of 0.0042 keeps the trend tilted upward. If demand holds, the price could test the first ceiling at 0.32, around 10% above the top of the current band, and later 0.39, roughly 35% higher.

A slip below 0.25 would cool the mood and could drag the chart toward the 0.19 floor, roughly 24% under that midpoint. The deeper support at 0.12 sits about 45% beneath 0.22 and would test long-term holders. Until then, the pattern leans north, yet a close above 0.32 is the step needed to confirm a fresh climb.

Aave climbs

XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires - 4

Aave bounced almost 9% this week, clawing back ground after a mild 3% dip across the past month. Over 6 months the token still shows a solid 19% climb, keeping spirits high even with the recent chill. Trades now swing between $234 and $297, a zone hugged by the 10-day average near $283 and the longer 100-day line close to $265.

Momentum edges upward. RSI sits near 68 and the MACD reads positive, hinting that buyers still drive the wheel. A clear push above $297 would put the first ceiling at $335 in sight, a lift of about 15% from today. Break that, and eyes turn to $399, roughly 35% north of current levels. The stochastic mid-60s score leaves room for another burst before traders call it stretched.

Yet the chart shows guards below. If bulls tire, $208 stands as the first safety net, about 25% under the market. A deeper slide could test $144, near 45% lower, sweeping prices back to winter territory. For now, the blend of stronger weekly gains and firm moving averages tilts sentiment toward another attempt at the $300-plus bracket.

Conclusion

HBAR and AAVE remain solid choices, but XYZVerse stands out as the first all-sport memecoin. Its unique mix of memes and sports, strong roadmap, and community power signal huge potential ahead.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter.

