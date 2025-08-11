SHIB’s rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

2025/08/11
With SHIB lagging, LILPEPE’s stage 9 presale at $0.0018 offers built-in ROI and 50x potential.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe reaches stage 9 in ongoing presale
  • A layer 2 network optimized for speed, scale, and cost
  • $777,000 token giveaway open to participants during presale
  • Launch tools and built-in protections 
  • Independent audit completed and project visibility rising
Summary
  • LILPEPE nears $16m in presale and offers 66% ROI before its $0.003 exchange debut.
  • With Layer-2 speed and $777k giveaway, the token eyes 50x gains after launch.
  • LILPEPE’s Stage 9 presale has surges and outpaced SHIB with strong tech and safeguards.

Shiba Inu may have dominated headlines in past cycles, but its momentum in 2025 is proving sluggish, giving sharper investors time to look elsewhere. 

One standout is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which recently accelerated past its 8th presale stage and is now selling at $0.0018 in stage 9, marking an 80% climb from its initial presale price. 

With a listing price locked at $0.003, current buyers are securing a built-in 66.67% ROI before the token even hits exchanges. The project has already raised over $15.8 million and moved more than 10.8 billion tokens in record time, well ahead of internal forecasts. 

Unlike the slow crawl many expected across summer markets, Little Pepe is signaling breakout potential, with projections hinting at gains up to 50x following launch. 

With volume building and investor interest accelerating stage by stage, this may be one of the few assets in 2025 positioned to deliver aggressive upside before slower-moving tokens like SHIB even recover lost ground.

Little Pepe reaches stage 9 in ongoing presale

The presale for Little Pepe continues to gather momentum, officially entering Stage 9 as interest builds across a growing base of supporters. Over 10.8 billion tokens have already been acquired, pushing the total amount raised to more than $15.8 million.

The current token price stands at $0.0018, an 80% increase from the earliest presale tier, highlighting the upward trend in demand. Some projections suggest the token could reach values as high as $1 after its official launch, depending on market dynamics and adoption rates.

A layer 2 network optimized for speed, scale, and cost

Little Pepe project is a custom Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective transactions.

This infrastructure has been designed from the ground up to handle heavy traffic loads while maintaining smooth, low-fee performance, making it suitable for both everyday users and large-scale applications.

$777,000 token giveaway open to participants during presale

To celebrate the current stage of its presale and reward active community members, Little Pepe has launched a major giveaway campaign totaling $777,000. Ten individuals will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens.

To be eligible, participants must invest at least $100 in the ongoing presale and complete a few social engagement tasks.

These tasks are simple and quick, with additional activities available for those looking to improve their chances of winning. The more a participant engages, the higher the likelihood of being selected in the final draw.

Launch tools and built-in protections 

In preparation for open market trading, Little Pepe has implemented key safeguards to protect the fairness of early price discovery. 

A sniper-prevention system will be active at launch, limiting the impact of automated bots that often attempt to gain an unfair advantage during the initial moments of trading. These protections are aimed at helping ensure broader access and stability for all participants during the early phase.

Independent audit completed and project visibility rising

To strengthen transparency and reinforce trust, Little Pepe recently underwent an independent security audit conducted by Freshcoins.io. 

The review covered both smart contracts and supporting infrastructure, resulting in a trust score of 81.55. This audit adds another layer of confidence for participants, confirming that the project’s backend systems are robust and thoughtfully designed.

In addition, Little Pepe has been officially listed on CoinMarketCap, significantly increasing its visibility among potential supporters. The listing provides easy access to up-to-date token metrics, presale milestones, and future roadmap developments, helping newcomers monitor the project as it evolves.

While Shiba Inu continues its slow grind, Little Pepe is racing ahead, already in Stage 9, with over $15.8 million raised and 10.8 billion tokens sold. At just $0.0018, early buyers are locking in a 66.67% ROI before launch, with projections pointing to potential 50x gains post-listing. To get in before the next stage, visit Little Pepe’s presale site and claim a share while it’s still early.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. "An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA's communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ," the HKMA said. "The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria." The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. "They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility," she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant's prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction's openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
​​Asia's Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia's Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it's not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it's not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
