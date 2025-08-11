A whale/institution once again increased its holdings by over $200 million in ETH, currently holding over $900 million in ETH

2025/08/11 08:10

PANews reported on August 11th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale/institution has added another 49,533 ETH (worth $210.68 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. Currently, the whale holds a total of 221,166 ETH (worth $940.73 million) spread across six different wallets.

According to previous news , a certain whale/institution has hoarded more than 170,000 ETH in the past four days, equivalent to approximately US$670 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

