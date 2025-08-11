XRP Strategy From Nature’s Miracle Spans Gaming, Dining, Travel, EVs

XRP is set to anchor an ambitious multi-industry push by Nature’s Miracle, driving adoption across payments, gaming, travel, food, and EV sales for mainstream daily use.

Nature’s Miracle Explores XRP Deployment in Multiple Daily Consumer Activities

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference a comprehensive XRP-focused strategy aimed at embedding the cryptocurrency into both corporate finance and consumer-oriented activities. The OTCQB is an over-the-counter equity market in the United States for early-stage and growth companies that are current in their reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company stated:

The initiative will span corporate treasury, payments, loyalty rewards, deposits, promotions, marketing, and tokenized sales orders.

The plan incorporates a $20 million XRP corporate treasury program launched on July 23, 2025, and explores tokenized sales connected to NMHI’s previously announced non-binding pre-order of 1,000 FX Super One MPVs with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric—an arrangement potentially worth up to $100 million. The company is also developing “digital mining” projects through gaming, travel, and social media, while formulating marketing collaborations in industries such as sports drinks, where XRP could serve as a promotional tool.

Nature’s Miracle, a U.S.-based agriculture technology company serving the controlled environment agriculture industry, is positioning itself to pioneer practical XRP integration across multiple industries. James Li, CEO of Nature’s Miracle, explained:

“ XRP was created to facilitate payment and other functions and we are striving to put XRP to use in real life. We are very excited to build collaborations with consumer-oriented companies with XRP as the enabler and catalyst for their marketing, sales and payment efforts,” the executive added.