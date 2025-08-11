TRM Labs: Embargo Ransomware Group Transfers $34 Million in Cryptocurrency Since April

2025/08/11 07:39

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs stated that a ransomware group called Embargo has transferred over $34 million in ransom-related cryptocurrency since April. Embargo currently holds approximately $18.8 million in cryptocurrency in unaffiliated wallets, a tactic experts believe may be intended to delay detection or exploit improved money laundering conditions in the future. Embargo operates using a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, primarily targeting industries with high downtime costs, including healthcare, business services, and manufacturing. It also tends to target victims in the United States, likely due to their greater ability to pay.

TRM's investigation suggests that Embargo may be a rebranded version of the notorious BlackCat (ALPHV) group, which vanished earlier this year after a suspected exit scam. The two groups share technical overlap, using the Rust programming language, operating similar data leak websites, and exhibiting on-chain connections through shared wallet infrastructure. While not as overtly aggressive as LockBit or Cl0p, Embargo employs a dual extortion strategy: encrypting the victim's system and threatening to release sensitive data unless the victim pays. In some cases, the group publicly names victims or leaks data on its website to increase pressure.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability

Author: Excerpt from MIT Compiled by: Felix, PANews With the widespread adoption of large language model (LLM) products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, companies and people from all over the world
Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, an hour ago, a victim lost 140 ETH (US$636,559) because he copied the wrong address from a contaminated transfer
