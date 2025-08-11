Greeks.Live: BTC's short-term volatility is expected to be low, and ETH's implied volatility is more than double that of BTC

PANews reported on August 11 that Greeks.Live analyst Adam tweeted that there are relatively more macroeconomic data this week, the most important of which is the CPI on Tuesday. The event that deserves more attention is the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has recently frequently released signals of easing. If the meeting has substantive results, it will have an impact on the global economy.

Outlook for this week: BTC's medium- and short-term implied volatility generally fell to above 30%, and short-term volatility expectations are low. ETH's major maturities are mainly around 65% to 70%, more than double BTC, especially since ETH hit $4,300 over the weekend, with short-term IV exceeding 70%.