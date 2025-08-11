Ripple Eyes $19 Trillion Tokenization Boom as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 09:30
Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates real-world asset tokenization across treasuries, gold, equities, real estate, and global markets.

Ripple Sets Sights on $19 Trillion Tokenization Era Across Global Asset Classes

Ripple published a report on Aug. 8, 2025, stressing that institutional-grade digital asset custody is a critical foundation for the rapidly expanding real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market. “RWA tokenization is gaining momentum” as more treasuries, gold, equities, and real estate transition onto blockchains, the company stated, unlocking liquidity, enhancing transparency, and broadening market access. The report emphasizes:

A prominent example is the Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Tokenization Project, where Ctrl Alt, the designated tokenization provider, will use Ripple Custody to secure property deeds issued on the XRP Ledger. Ctrl Alt CEO Matt Ong stated: “Partnering with Ripple allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards.”

Regional adoption patterns reveal North America and Europe expanding tokenized treasuries and money market funds, Latin America applying agricultural receivable tokenization to strengthen rural credit, and Southeast Asia deploying trade receivable solutions to enhance supply chain finance.

In the Middle East, supportive regulatory environments—particularly in Dubai—have accelerated tokenized real estate projects. Ripple-backed pilots, such as property-backed lending in Hong Kong and land registry modernization in Colombia, illustrate both the potential and legal complexities of bringing traditionally illiquid assets onchain.

The report concluded that custody providers must deliver robust private key protection, adhere to regulatory requirements, maintain transparency, and offer scalable services to meet evolving market needs. It added:

Proponents view this as a structural transformation, with tokenization and custody together enabling programmable assets, broader participation, and reduced transaction friction across global finance.

