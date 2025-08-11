The crypto market generally rose, and ETH broke through $4,300, reaching a new high since the end of 2021

2025/08/11 11:01
PANews reported on August 11th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) saw two consecutive days of gains over the weekend, reaching a new high since the end of 2021, with a 24-hour increase of 0.73%, rising above $4,300. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 3.96%, breaking through $121,000 and approaching a new all-time high. Meanwhile, MAG7.ssi rose 1.69%, and DEFI.ssi rose 3.10%.

In other sectors, the NFT sector rose 4.28% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 4.77%, and Zora (ZORA) rose sharply by 28.82%; the DeFi sector rose 1.79%, Ethena (ENA) and Lido DAO (LDO) rose 10.79% and 11.30% respectively; the CeFi sector rose 1.41%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 4.77%; the Layer1 sector rose 0.48%, the PayFi sector rose 0.45%, and Litecoin (LTC) rose 2.64%; the Layer2 sector rose 0.12%.

In addition, the Meme sector fell 0.52%. Within the sector, Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) fell 1.36%, 1.84%, and 2.08%, respectively.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical market trends of the sector, shows that the ssiNFT, ssiDeFi, and ssiCeFi indices rose by 4.04%, 3.44%, and 1.42%, respectively.

