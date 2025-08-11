Consensys CEO: ETH may surpass BTC next year

Joe Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys, stated that Ethereum is the natural evolution of the Internet protocol and a core component of the Web3 decentralized network. He defined Ethereum as a new type of "trustware," viewing trust as a virtual commodity, and Ether (ETH) as the world's highest-octane trust commodity.

On this foundation of trust, transactions, agreements, and relationships can be automated, verifiable, and transparent, driving the global economy to operate at high speed on the Web3 track.

Lubin talked about the "Flippening"—the moment when ETH's monetary base surpasses Bitcoin (BTC). While some believe this will never happen and others predict it will take years, he said a surprising shift could occur within the next year, and that the key force driving this shift will be companies actively adding ETH to their treasury assets.

If this prediction comes true, 2025 may become a historic turning point for the crypto industry.

