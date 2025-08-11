Executive Order Opens Crypto for 401(k) Investors

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 13:30
Sidekick
K$0.2184-4.33%
U
U$0.02701-1.56%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006145-13.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05108-5.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.02211+3.15%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.16+22.60%

On August 7, 2025, the White House issued a long-awaited executive order titled “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” For the first time, U.S. retirement savers will be permitted to allocate a portion of their 401(k) accounts to certain alternative investments—including private equity, real estate, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law.

The change is not minor. By allowing these products into defined-contribution retirement plans, the federal government has effectively opened a new gateway for more than 90 million Americans to gain exposure to crypto through their employer-sponsored savings.

A Historic Expansion of Retirement Investment Options

Until now, most 401(k) plans have been restricted to traditional investments like publicly traded stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. While these remain core portfolio components, the new policy reflects a recognition that alternative assets—once accessible primarily to institutions and high-net-worth individuals—can offer diversification and growth potential for everyday investors.

Opening the nearly $9 trillion 401(k) market to crypto could prove transformative, both for individual portfolios and for the broader blockchain economy. The order also directs the Department of Labor, Treasury, and SEC to develop clear guidance so that plan sponsors can confidently offer these products while meeting their fiduciary duties.

Key Regulatory Actions in the Executive Order

The executive order lays out a series of specific regulatory steps, most of which must be taken within 180 days:

Reexamination of ERISA Guidance

The Secretary of Labor must review past and current Department of Labor (DOL) guidance on fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) as it relates to asset allocation funds that include alternative assets. This review will consider whether to rescind the DOL’s December 21, 2021 Supplemental Private Equity Statement, which imposed cautionary limits on such investments.

Clarification of Fiduciary Standards

The Secretary is tasked with clarifying DOL’s position on alternative assets and the appropriate fiduciary process for offering them under ERISA. This will include:

  • Establishing criteria for how fiduciaries should weigh potentially higher fees against the goals of higher long-term returns and portfolio diversification.
  • Proposing rules, regulations, or guidance—possibly including safe harbors—to reduce uncertainty over fiduciary duties when making these investment options available.
  • Prioritizing measures to reduce ERISA litigation risk, thereby allowing fiduciaries greater freedom to exercise business judgment without fear of excessive lawsuits.

Interagency Coordination and SEC Involvement

The DOL will consult with the Treasury Department, SEC, and other regulators to ensure consistent rules and to explore parallel regulatory changes.

The SEC, working with the DOL, will consider ways to expand access to alternative assets in participant-directed retirement plans. This could involve revisiting accredited investor and qualified purchaser definitions, potentially broadening eligibility to participate in private and digital asset offerings.

Balancing Opportunity and Risk

From a legal perspective, the inclusion of digital assets in retirement plans represents a major step toward institutional mainstreaming of cryptocurrency. With clearer fiduciary frameworks, plan sponsors will gain certainty in offering digital asset exposure without fear of enforcement risk.

While the policy opens the door to exciting possibilities, it also comes with heightened fiduciary responsibilities. Alternative assets, and crypto in particular, can involve higher volatility, lower liquidity, and complex valuation issues. Plan sponsors will need to adopt rigorous due diligence processes, implement allocation limits, and provide robust disclosures to participants.

This balancing act will be critical: allowing innovation while protecting investors and meeting ERISA obligations.

Our Take

At Kelman PLLC, we view this executive order as a turning point in both retirement investing and digital asset regulation. For plan sponsors, asset managers, and fintech providers, now is the time to prepare. That means developing compliant product offerings, designing participant education programs, and staying ahead of evolving regulatory guidance.

With 90 million Americans now potentially gaining crypto exposure through their retirement accounts, the intersection of digital assets and long-term savings just became one of the most important frontiers in financial law.

Kelman PLLC continues to monitor developments in crypto regulation across jurisdictions and is available to advise clients navigating these evolving legal landscapes. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact us.

This article originally appeared at Kelman.law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005486-27.37%
Propy
PRO$0.8124-4.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-7.59%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0936+3.88%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005486-27.37%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

PANews reported on August 15th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Arthur Hayes increased his holdings of HYPE, LDO, and ENA today. Over the past five days, Hayes has purchased a
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.79+4.36%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.4399+1.08%
Ethena
ENA$0.7379+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 14:01

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

Vitalik’s latest article: Why can open source promote technological equality?

FBI: Beware of criminals impersonating lawyers and government employees to defraud cryptocurrency victims