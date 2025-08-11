HashKey Cloud will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical, exploring new models for increasing the value of crypto assets.

PANews reported on August 11th that HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure service provider under HashKey Group, announced that it will provide staking services to listed company Huajian Medical ( 1931.HK ). The two parties will jointly explore innovative value-added models such as Ethereum (ETH) staking and re-staking, and DeFi yield aggregation, helping Huajian Medical achieve new asset appreciation within its crypto-vault-based asset reserve system.

This collaboration highlights the enormous potential of HashKey Cloud to empower traditional finance. By providing secure and professional staking technology, HashKey Cloud is helping Huajian Medical improve its asset management efficiency. It also provides a replicable staking model for other listed companies, setting a benchmark for compliant cryptoasset management. This initiative will undoubtedly inspire more listed companies to adopt cryptoasset management strategies, promote the widespread application of blockchain technology in the capital market, and inject new impetus into the industry's development.