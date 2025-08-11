Citigroup raises its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,600: The stock market may see a reasonable correction in the next three months

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Jinshi Data, Citigroup raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 from 6,300 to 6,600. Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup's head of US options strategy, stated that its derivatives trading desk has recently seen a significant increase in demand from asset management clients for products that short the iShares index or junk bond benchmarks. This may reflect macro investors' expectations for future market direction or indicate they are hedging against a potential correction in rising risk assets. Kaiser noted that hedging credit risk suggests a reasonable stock market correction over the next three months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.